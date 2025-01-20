FREE EDUCATION IS A MILESTONE FOR RURAL COMMUNITIES – FR. MUKUBWA CHANDA



Pambashe Roman Catholic Priest, Fr. Mukubwa Chanda, has commended the UPND government for introducing free education, describing it as a significant step toward bridging the gap between the poor and the rich.



Speaking during a mass at St. Joseph Parish this morning, attended by President Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Mr. Levy Ngoma, and his delegation, Fr. Chanda highlighted that President Hakainde Hichilema’s initiative is paving the way for a brighter future, especially for children who previously could not afford an education.





Fr. Chanda also praised the government for increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), emphasizing that, if implemented effectively, it has the potential to transform communities.



He pointed to ongoing infrastructure development in various constituencies as evidence of the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Zambians under President Hichilema’s leadership.





The priest urged political parties to promote peace, love, and unity before, during, and after the elections in Pambashe Constituency.



In response to sentiments raised by Mr. Ngoma on agriculture, Fr. Chanda emphasized the need for the government to increase farming inputs to meet the growing demands of farmers.





He encouraged candidates contesting the forthcoming Pambashe Parliamentary by-election to seek wisdom from God in order to govern effectively and serve the people diligently.



As a servant of the people, Fr. Chanda reiterated his commitment to advocating for the betterment of community welfare.





In his sermon, he preached on the importance of wisdom, noting that it equips leaders with the knowledge required to make sound and informed decisions.



Fr. Chanda also called on the government to prioritize repairing roads in deplorable conditions, which are negatively affecting many rural communities.





He expressed his gratitude to Mr. Ngoma and his delegation for attending the church service, acknowledging their support for development and the church’s role in promoting peace.



Meanwhile, President Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Mr. Levy Ngoma, underscored the importance of maintaining order and discipline in the country.





Mr. Ngoma commended the church for its organization and the peaceful nature of the prayer service.



He assured the congregation of the government’s unwavering support and urged them to continue praying for the district, especially during the Pambashe by-election period.



TF