FREE EDUCATION POLICY TO BE ENACTED INTO LAW IN FEBRUARY





MINISTER of Education Douglas Syakalima has announced that the Free Education Policy will be tabled before Parliament in February 2026, with the intention of enacting it into law as part of government efforts to expand access to education for all children.





Speaking at Kamwala Secondary School, where he was welcoming Form One and Grade Ten learners to the 2026 academic calendar, Mr. Syakalima expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming turnout of pupils reporting for school.





“I am glad that we have been able to place all of you who obtained school certificates into classrooms. I know there will be a bit of congestion, but that is a good problem for me, rather than seeing you [school children] on the streets,” said the Minister.





Mr. Syakalima noted that prior to 2021, approximately 2.3 million children were out of school. He explained that following the introduction of the Free Education Policy, many learners have since returned to school, significantly improving access to education nationwide.





He further revealed that government is in the process of amending the Education Act to ensure that the Free Education Policy is legally entrenched.





“Our Education Act is being amended, and we are presenting a Bill in February to lock this policy into law,” Mr. Syakalima said.





In attendance was also Lusaka Provincial Education Officer Terry Changwe, who assured the public that schools across the province and the country are fully prepared to commence the 2026 school calendar, with all necessary protocols successfully completed.



Astro TV