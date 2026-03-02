UAE STEPS IN: FREE HOTEL STAYS FOR STRANDED TRAVELLERS AS AIRSPACE SHUTS DOWN



Holidaymakers left grounded by sudden regional airspace closures have been handed an unexpected lifeline courtesy of the UAE government. Authorities in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai have ordered hotels to extend the stays of guests unable to fly home, with the government footing the entire bill





In the capital, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi issued an official circular instructing hotels to accommodate stranded visitors until travel routes reopen. Dubai’s tourism authorities have reportedly issued similar directives to ensure no traveller is left without a room.





The move comes amid ongoing regional tensions that have forced temporary airspace closures, disrupting flights across the Gulf. The extraordinary support measure was confirmed by leading UAE outlets including Gulf News and The National, highlighting swift government action to protect visitors during the crisis.