FREE QUALITY EDUCATION OUR SOLUTION FREE EDUCATION MUST BE FREE – Dr Fred M’membe

FREE QUALITY EDUCATION OUR SOLUTION FREE EDUCATION MUST BE FREE



Free education must be free from nursery to university level.





What the UPND has been calling free education is really not free education as such – it is something else, something that may resemble free education but is not. Free education must be free education.





For us, free education entails free primary education for all. It means an obligation to develop secondary education accessible to all with the progressive introduction of free quality secondary education, as well as an obligation to develop equitable access to higher education (university) with the progressive introduction of free quality higher education.

We will allocate 25 percent of the national budget to developing quality free education in Zambia.



Dr Fred M’membe