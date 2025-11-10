



FREEDOM IS COMING FOR ALL ZAMBIANS, PROMISES MAKEBI ZULU



Renowned Lusaka Lawyer, Makebi Zulu has formally expressed interest in contesting the Patriotic Front presidency by filing in his credentials and oaying the fee if K200,000.00





Zulu arrived at the Patriotic Front Party Secretariat located on corner of Panganani and Lumumba roads accomoanied by hundreds of supporters.





He later addressed the crowd after filing in his expression of interest with Acting Secretary General, Brenda Nyirenda MP.





“Freedom of speech should not require a passport every Zambian must be able to speak freely within their own country”





“Why should our minerals end up in foreign hands when Zambians can benefit from them?”





“We cannot continue prioritizing foreigners for power when our own people and businesses are struggling to survive”





“Zambia is for all and I see equal opportunities for all Zambians not for one tribe, not for a privileged few, but for every citizen” said Makebi Zulu