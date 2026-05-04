Freedom Sikazwe has applied to contest Mpulungu North parliamentary seat under Tonse Alliance ticket

Former Mpulungu Area Member of Parliament and presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Chomba Sikazwe has applied to contest Mpulungu North parliamentary seat under Tonse Alliance ticket.





Mr. Sikazwe joins Justin Mazimba as one of the candidates who have so far applied to represent the alliance in Mpulungu North constituency.





Tonse Alliance District Chairperson George Tembo confirmed the development in an interview, starting that the alliance has received two applications for Mpulungu North.





Mr. Tembo further disclosed that Wilson Mazimba and Teddy MUTALE are set to contest in Mpulungu South constituency on the Tonse Alliance ticket.



Credit: Walamo Radio 98.3 fm