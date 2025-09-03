French hospitals have been instructed to prepare for war in Europe by next year’

French hospitals have been instructed to prepare for the possibility of a “major military engagement” by March 2026, according to a directive first reported by satirical weekly Le Canard enchaîné and later confirmed by Health Minister Catherine Vautrin.

A letter issued by the French Health Ministry in July said hospitals must be ready to handle a potential “major military deployment,” including the treatment of both French and foreign soldiers. Facilities have been told to be capable of caring for between 10,000 and 15,000 men for up to 180 days. The directive also called for the establishment of medical staging areas near ports and airports to enable swift movement of wounded personnel.

Vautrin defended the planning, describing it as part of responsible national preparation. “It is perfectly normal for the country to anticipate crises and their consequences. This is part of anticipation, just like strategic stockpiling,” she said. “I was not yet in office when pandemic broke out, but let’s not forget that at the time we were at a loss for words to describe how unprepared the country was.”

The warning comes just months after the government distributed a 20-page “survival guide” containing 63 measures to help citizens prepare for armed conflict, natural disasters, industrial accidents and nuclear emergencies. The manual advised households to stock essentials such as six litres of water, canned food, batteries, torches, paracetamol and bandages.

Officials insist the guidance is not linked to a direct threat from Russia or Vladimir Putin, stressing instead that it has been in development since 2022 as a broader preparedness measure following the pandemic. The General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN), which oversaw the manual, said it was designed to help citizens face “all types of crises.”

Nonetheless, French newspaper Le Figaro suggested the move could be seen as a reaction to the current instability in global affairs. France has already increased its defence budget, raising spending from 2% of economic output to between 3% and 3.5%.