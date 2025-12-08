BREAKING: Reports of French & Nigerian airstrikes on Cotonou after failed coup in Benin





According to emerging reports, France and Nigeria have launched multiple strikes on targets in Cotonou following an attempted military coup earlier today. A small group of Beninese soldiers briefly seized state TV claiming to “take power,” before loyalist forces moved in.





Regional allies now appear to be intervening to prevent the coup from regaining momentum.

Additional reports indicate significant Nigerian military movement out of Lagos, including units departing Ojo Barracks, toward the Benin border.





A sixth strike on Cotonou has reportedly been carried out by French aircraft.





The situation remains fluid, with conflicting accounts and no official confirmation yet from Abuja, Paris, or Cotonou. This could develop into the region’s most serious situation since the Niger and Burkina Faso coups.