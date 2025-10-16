From business to politics: Kuda Tagwirei secures a powerful seat in ZANU-PF’s Central Committee

Dr Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei, one of Zimbabwe’s most influential businessmen, has officially entered the political arena. Known for his leadership of Sakunda Holdings, Tagwirei has long played a major role in shaping Zimbabwe’s business landscape.

His ventures have supported key national sectors, from energy to agriculture. Over the years, his name has been synonymous with power, success, and influence. Recently, Tagwirei has shown growing interest in politics, supporting ZANU-PF’s economic vision.

His appointment to the party’s Central Committee marks a bold new chapter. With his business acumen and national experience, Tagwirei’s move could reshape both political and economic strategies.

The CC is the Zanu-PF 's highest decision-making body. Yet the Politburo is just a committee that is selected by the First sec from the CC to help in the running of various portfolios pic.twitter.com/NhwFS5KgKQ — COZWVA (@cozwva) October 15, 2025

Kuda Tagwirei Secures a Powerful Seat in ZANU-PF’s Central Committee

At the ongoing ZANU-PF Conference in Mutare, Dr Kuda Tagwirei was officially confirmed as a member of the Central Committee.

The Central Committee is the party's highest decision-making body, responsible for shaping key policies and guiding national direction.

The Central Committee is the party’s highest decision-making body, responsible for shaping key policies and guiding national direction. It oversees the party’s long-term strategies and provides leadership on major national issues. From this influential position, Tagwirei joins the ranks of Zimbabwe’s most powerful policymakers. His business success story could bring new energy and innovative thinking to the committee.

His expertise in finance and infrastructure may strengthen ZANU-PF’s economic agenda. Moreover, his deep connections within the private sector could enhance collaboration between government and industry. As a Central Committee member, Tagwirei is expected to promote practical solutions for national development. His transition from business mogul to political powerhouse signals a dynamic fusion of entrepreneurship and governance in Zimbabwe.