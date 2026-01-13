From “Catch-Up” to Cut-Through: China’s AI Moment Has Arrived



For years we were told China would never catch up in AI. Yet Chinese “AI tiger” startups MiniMax and Zhipu AI smashing their Hong Kong debuts, confidence surging, risk-taking rising, and innovation accelerating at a breakneck pace.





The U.S. still has more computing power. They’ve poured obscene amounts of money into infrastructure. But that advantage comes with a weakness — waste. China are being forced to innovate. Smaller hardware. Smarter algorithms. Co-design that squeezes every drop of performance out of limited resources. Constraint breeds creativity, It always has.





Even former OpenAI researchers now say it, There’s a real chance a Chinese company becomes the world’s leading AI firm within 3–5 years.





Why else would Trump suddenly allow NVIDIA to export H200 chips to China? Because the strategy isn’t to “kill” China’s AI — it’s to manage it. Feed just enough capability to keep U.S. firms ahead today, while delaying China’s independent breakthroughs tomorrow. Control the pace. Apply pressure at “the right times.”





But China doesn’t wait for permission. They’re building our own EUV lithography. They’re fast-tracking AI and chip listings. China are backing a new generation of entrepreneurs who aren’t afraid to take Silicon-Valley-level risks — with Chinese characteristics.





This isn’t about copying anymore. This is about out-engineering under pressure.





The West still has scale. China has momentum, and momentum, once it tips, is almost impossible to stop.