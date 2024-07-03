FROM CHIPATA TO THE NATIONAL TEAM- A TRIBUTE TO JUSTIN SHONGA

Justin was the pride of Eastern Province having attained the status of Zambia’s celebrated football star.

Justin Shonga was one of the few indigenous footballers from Chipata to have played in the Zambia National Soccer team.

He joined the likes of Sandrous Kumwenda, Billy Mwanza, Fashion Sakala among others, to have donned national colours.

Cut from a footballing family,Justin started his career at St Anne’s Primary School, Chipata Day Secondary School and later on at Smiling Kids before joining Young Stars.

His elder brothers Teddy, Philemon, John, Mathews or Zola and Lazarus were all good footballers during their prime but none played professional football.

Baya, as Justin was fondly known in Eastern Province, left remarkable footprints in all the teams he played for.

His last club in Eastern Province was then FAZ division one side Young Stars before joining the Zambia Police Service outfit Nkhwazi FC.

He was not only a footballer but also a police officer under the Zambia Police Service.

Justin’s father, an ardent soccer fan, used to watch his son play at David Kaunda Stadium.

It is indisputable fact that the people of Hollywood township where the Shonga family resides and the country in general will greatly miss Justin.

He was not only a good footballer but also a social and good person off the field of play.

“If I score in the next game, you will have no option but to publish my picture in The Post Newspaper,” Shonga remarked to this reporter during an interview in 2011 when was playing for Smiling Kids.

While at Orlando Pirates, Shonga would come to my inbox to remind me not to miss the Soweto derby between his side and Kaizer Chiefs.

The cold hand of death has taken away our jewelry, our hero who took Zambian football by storm.

Justin could be gone but his indelible football memories will remain forever.

It is incontestable that Shonga’s mesmerizing football antics were a marvel to watch.

(The author of this article knew Justin Shonga from his childhood.)