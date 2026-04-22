From Hormuz to Malacca : strategic chokepoints reshape power game



As tensions center on the Strait of Hormuz, attention is now shifting to another critical chokepoint: the Strait of Malacca, a vital artery for global trade and energy flows.





Analysts warn that control or disruption of these routes could significantly impact China’s energy security, as a large portion of its oil imports passes through both corridors.





The evolving focus highlights a broader strategic landscape, where maritime chokepoints are becoming key leverage points in geopolitical competition.





Thailand is increasingly viewed as a potential game-changer, with long-discussed canal projects across the Kra Isthmus seen as a possible alternative route that could reshape regional logistics and reduce reliance on the Malacca Strait.