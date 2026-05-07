From Luanshya to USA and Working with 50 Cents



Sebastian Thiel, born in Luanshya, Zambia and raised in London, is making serious waves in global television and film.





The director, producer and writer first started creating content at just 17, founding Upshot Entertainment and building an audience that would eventually generate millions of views online. Since then, he has gone on to direct and create major productions including BBC’s Just a Couple, Dreaming Whilst Black, Amazon Prime’s Riches, and Netflix hit series Supacell.





Now, Sebastian is directing the new British boxing drama Fightland, executive produced by rap icon 50 Cent.





From Luanshya to global screens. Another Zambian quietly shaping international entertainment 🇿🇲🔥



#zambia🇿🇲 #zambia #lusaka #ndola #50cent #Kitwe