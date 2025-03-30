From Lungu’s Inner Circle to UPND’s Media Team: A Story of Betrayal or Survival?





By Dr Mwelwa



Has the UPND run out of good people that they now have to rely on someone who once worked against them? Are they so desperate that they are willing to trust a man who has already betrayed one leader? Is Amos Chanda really an asset to them, or will he just bring more problems?





Zambian politics is full of surprises. One day, someone is a trusted ally, and the next, they are revealing secrets about their former boss. Amos Chanda used to be one of Edgar Lungu’s closest people, speaking for him and defending him. Now, he is part of the UPND media team, and many people are wondering why. Can someone who has turned against his former leader really be trusted?





The famous Chinese strategist Sun Tzu once said, “You must know when to fight and when not to fight.” But what about people who change sides just to save themselves? Chanda was at the center of Lungu’s government, and now he is working for those who once opposed him. Has he really changed, or is he just looking for safety in his new position?





To understand what is happening, we must look back at Lungu’s time in power. Chanda was not just a small player—he was important. If power shows a person’s true character, then we must ask: was Chanda always loyal to Lungu, or was he just playing a role? Now, he speaks against his former boss, revealing details that he once helped to keep secret.





So, is he doing this because he has had a change of heart, or is he only looking out for himself? The Greeks believed that once a person betrays, they will betray again. Aristotle even said, “A person who has betrayed once will always be a betrayer.” If that is true, then should the UPND trust Chanda? Or will he one day turn against them too?





What is even more confusing is that Chanda is a convicted criminal. He was found guilty of stealing a court document and destroying evidence. How does someone with such a history become the face of a ruling party’s media team? The UPND claimed to stand for integrity, but by welcoming Chanda, are they not going against their own values?





There is an old saying, “When a wise man points at the moon, the fool looks at his finger.” The Zambian people must now ask themselves: is this about justice, or is it just about survival? Is Chanda exposing the truth, or is he just trying to stay relevant and avoid trouble?





History is full of people who turned against their friends but never found peace afterward. Julius Caesar was not killed by his enemies, but by the people who were supposed to be his friends. Judas betrayed Jesus for money, but in the end, he regretted it. Chanda has left Lungu and joined the UPND, but will his new allies ever fully trust him? And more importantly, can the people trust him?





The UPND has made a big decision by accepting Chanda into their team. But have they done this because they believe in him, or because they need someone to attack Lungu? Have they gained a valuable ally, or have they taken in a man who will only bring them trouble?





As time goes on, Zambians will have to judge for themselves. The Greeks believed that the gods hate traitors, and the Chinese say, “A donkey carrying books is still a donkey.” Chanda might know many secrets, but has he really changed? Only time will tell whether the UPND has made a smart move or a big mistake.