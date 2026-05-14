FROM MANYUMBI TO UCAR: Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Retains Toll Plaza Honor At Different Location But Same Highway





Government has officially renamed the Manyumbi Toll Plaza in honour of Zambia’s football legend, Godfrey Chitalu, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the country’s sporting history.





The announcement was made during the commissioning of the Anderson Kambela Mazoka Toll Plaza along the Lusaka–Ndola Dual Carriageway between Landless Corner and the Kabwe Bypass Road by Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Milupi.





Speaking during the ceremony, Hon. Milupi said Government’s decision to rename the Manyumbi Toll Plaza reflects its commitment to honouring distinguished Zambians whose contributions helped shape the nation





He said Godfrey Chitalu remains one of Zambia’s greatest football icons whose exceptional talent and dedication brought pride, unity, and international recognition to the country. The Minister noted that Chitalu’s legacy continues to inspire generations of young athletes and football lovers across Zambia.





The commissioning ceremony also saw Government officially unveil the Anderson Kambela Mazoka Toll Plaza, named after late politician, engineer, and businessman Anderson Mazoka.





Meanwhile, Government says the newly commissioned toll plazas and the Lusaka–Ndola Dual Carriageway project mark a major step towards improving transportation, enhancing trade, and promoting economic growth in Zambia.



Credit: Dream Chaser