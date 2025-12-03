From ‘Poop Suitcases’ To Food Labs: The Extraordinary Security Around Putin’s Foreign Visits

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming India visit has renewed attention on the extraordinary secrecy and precision that typically accompany his foreign trips. While each country he travels to plans its arrangements independently, Putin’s foreign visits are marked by a long-standing pattern of extreme precaution, tightly controlled logistics, and an opaque security architecture that moves with him wherever he goes.

These methods have evolved under the Federal Protective Service (FSO), one of Russia’s most secretive security institutions, and they form the backbone of how Putin’s trips abroad are conducted.

From controlled food supplies to discreet bathroom protocols and hand-picked bodyguards, the system treats his personal safety, privacy and health details as tightly as any state secret.

Why His ‘Poop Suitcases’ Travel With Him

For several years, reports have described one of the most unusual features of Putin’s foreign-trip routine — his waste is collected, sealed and flown back to Russia. This practice, first detailed in the French magazine Paris Match by journalists Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin, and later reported by The Independent in 2022, is intended to prevent foreign intelligence services from analysing his stool for information about his health.

The reports say his bodyguards collect his waste, pack it in sealed bags, and store it in a special briefcase that is then taken back to Moscow. The system was reportedly observed during his 2017 visit to France, his 2019 trip to Saudi Arabia, and more recently during the Alaska Summit in the United States.

Former BBC journalist Farida Rustamova also confirmed hearing of such incidents, saying Putin sometimes used ‘a private bathroom’ or even a portable toilet while travelling abroad. Cited an unnamed source, she said the practice dates back to the start of his presidency.

Human waste has historically been viewed as an intelligence asset. Joseph Stalin is said to have ordered tests on Mao Zedong’s stool in 1949, and during the Cold War, British agents reportedly examined used toilet paper from Soviet soldiers. For Moscow, preventing similar intrusions has long been part of its risk calculus.

According to investigations cited by the Azerbaijani media platform Modern.az, Putin is among the most heavily guarded leaders in the world, protected by the Federal Protective Service (FSO), a powerful institution created in 1996 and shaped by protocols inherited from the KGB. Within it, his personal bodyguards belong to an elite unit called the Presidential Security Service (SBP), which follows one of Russia’s most stringent selection processes.

Candidates must not be over the age of 35 and must meet strict physical standards: a minimum height of 180 cm, high endurance, combat ability, and the psychological capacity to remain calm under intense pressure. They must also speak foreign languages. Their entire personal and family backgrounds are investigated, and they undergo loyalty tests to the state and the president. Bodyguards are permanently forbidden by Russian law from disclosing information about the president’s movements, routines or health.

Although the guards seen beside Putin in public form the visible layer, the portal reported that there is an extensive unseen network as well. Snipers, observers, electronic-intelligence teams, drone operators and specialised communications units operate around him. Before any foreign visit, these teams arrive days in advance to examine the venue, map risks, and prepare alternate evacuation routes.

Modern.az also cited former bodyguard Gleb Karakulov, who fled Russia in 2023, describing Putin’s “closed lifestyle,” which includes avoiding mobile phones, sometimes travelling by a special train, and following strict protocols to minimise traces.

Putin’s guards have even intervened in high-level meetings, including stopping North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2025 from getting too close to him. The current guard cohort includes individuals with professional sporting or martial arts backgrounds. Guards accompany him on all domestic and foreign trips, remain with him inside the plane, protect all residences he uses, and split into advance and immediate-escort teams during travel. The escort group during foreign trips is believed to include around 100 personnel. Fighter jets accompany the presidential aircraft during flights, and the FSO oversees all vehicles and armoured transport, including specially designed trains and cars.

Food, Water And A Lab That Travels With Him

Putin’s meals are prepared entirely by his own chefs, who are themselves trained military personnel with firearms and tactical skills. Bodyguards act as food tasters, sampling every dish before it reaches him. In the film “Our Service,” one Kremlin chef explains their constant presence: “Wherever the leader is, we are there. That is, whether it’s a business trip, a vacation, or a private ceremony, we are always there.” This tightly controlled chain extends far beyond the kitchen.

During foreign trips, food security is managed through an entirely closed ecosystem. Putin does not rely on hotel kitchens; instead, an advance Russian team inspects the hotel and removes all locally supplied food and consumables, replacing them with Russian-approved items. All ingredients used to cook his meals are pre-checked at the Kremlin, and his chefs and housekeeping staff travel with him. Some hotels have even allocated separate elevators exclusively for his team.

Putin reportedly travels with a mobile laboratory capable of testing his food and surroundings for toxins. His preferences, as described in “Our Service,” include avoiding fast food and limiting meat at night. He favours eggplant appetisers, Olivier salad, and game animal liver, and at official events prefers rosehip or ginger tea instead of ordinary tea. Alcohol consumption is described as rare.

Cleanliness and sanitisation are also maintained with unusual rigour. The Presidential Administration in Moscow is cleaned daily with special products, a practice that predates the pandemic.

Vehicles, Aircraft And The Emergency Chain Of Command

Once abroad, Putin travels in the Aurus Senat limousine, designed by Aurus Motors and Russia’s NAMI institute. The car is bulletproof, grenade-resistant, equipped with emergency oxygen supplies, a fire-suppression system and advanced communications. It can continue moving even with all four tyres punctured and reach speeds of up to 249 kmph.

His aircraft, the Ilyushin IL-96-300PU — sometimes called the “Flying Pluton” — contains secure communication systems, missile-protection measures, conference rooms, a medical centre, a gym and a bar. The plane carries the equipment needed to authorise nuclear strikes, enabling Putin to issue orders even while airborne. Two backup aircraft often accompany the main jet.

Before international travel, his bodyguards reportedly quarantine for two weeks to ensure they are fully prepared and not carrying infections.

In case of an attack, bodyguards form a human shield around Putin before escorting him to the Aurus Senat. From there, he can be taken directly to the Kremlin’s specially parked aircraft. During public appearances abroad, his guards have been seen carrying hand-held anti-drone interceptors designed to disable or shoot down hostile drones.