FROM PRISON TO POWER?

IS MNAMDI KANU SET TO FOLLOW MANDELA’S PATH?

History may be on the verge of repeating itself that’s the growing sentiment among supporters of Mnamdi Kanu, who are drawing bold parallels between his fate and that of global icon Nelson Mandela.

Mandela was famously sentenced to life imprisonment on fabricated terrorism charges, only to walk out of jail decades later and rise to become South Africa’s first Black president a triumph that reshaped a nation.

Now, many believe Kanu, who was also handed a life sentence under similarly disputed terrorism allegations, could one day make a dramatic political comeback of his own.

Whether destiny will allow him to mirror Mandela’s extraordinary journey remains to be seen but the comparisons are already fuelling passionate debate, fierce hope among his supporters, and rising anxiety among his critics.