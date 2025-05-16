LUNTE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON. MUTOTWE KAFWAYA WRITES::



FROM SOVEREIGNTY CRY TO GOVERNANCE HELP CRY – the highest form of unawareness.





The cry is from the highest of leaders for our country. Respect our sovereignty, conduct your business through diplomatic channels.





Vienna convention ……



This cry was not made through diplomatic channels. It was at presser conducted by three UPND ministers.



This cry was not made a long time ago, but it was three day ago.





No response was heard from any diplomat.



And today as we were considering what options to recommend to the UPND on how they’d go round plugging the gap created by the US withdrawal of part of their aid to the health sector of our country resulting from that reported theft of donations, boom! Another set of three ministers meeting diplomats.





This time calling on diplomats to render help to the UPND in finding lasting solutions to the problem of theft of donations.



This to me is like asking for help to govern. It’s like saying (we have failed to find solutions by ourselves, kindly diplomats step in and help us).





If this is true, then I wonder what sovereignty that cry was about!



Listen! Those people already donated, they brought the drugs to the country and the drugs were stolen in your possession not theirs. Why should you invite them to help you in finding lasting solutions?



Why should you invite them to govern the country with you? What amount of failure is this?





In that meeting today;



When I saw diplomats, I thought to myself that the presence of the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation was necessary. I also thought the same for the health minister after perceiving that drug theft was a subject of consideration too.





But, what was the relevance of the minister for soldiers their? This too shocked me.



The issue was about internal theft of drugs donated by a foreign government and sovereignty talks anchored on the Vienna convention. What was there for ministry of defense? What was the psychology around the inclusion of defense in that convocation?



We keep on looking!



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK15.05.2025