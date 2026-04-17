FROM STRUGGLE TO “SCANDAL”? PROPHET BUSHIRI HITS BACK AT CRITICS OVER HIS RISE





Mega-church leader Shepherd Bushiri has shared a powerful throwback to his teenage years revealing a stark image of himself at 16, preaching with nothing but faith and determination. In the photo, he stands in humble surroundings, clutching a microphone, long before fame, wealth, or recognition found him.





Bushiri says those early days were marked by hardship, when many doubted his calling and urged him toward a more “secure” path. Ironically, he claims, that same struggle made people believe in him more.



But success changed everything.





After building a business and growing his ministry, Bushiri says critics turned on him branding him “fake” and questioning his blessings. He argues that in parts of Africa, including his native Malawi, success often attracts suspicion rather than celebration.





Defiant, Bushiri insists his journey is rooted in faith and resilience not public approval and warns others not to shrink themselves to fit people’s expectations.