From Struggle to Strength



….Evans Mukobela charts a bold path to transform Matero from hardship to prosperity.



By Francis Maingaila



Lusaka, Zambia24 – (Tuesday, April 29, 2025) — “Enough is enough. The time for change in Matero is now.”



These words, spoken with urgency and conviction, echoed through the streets of Matero as Evans Mukobela, aspiring Member of Parliament, launched a fierce call to arms for the people of the constituency.



Mukobela is no longer asking for votes — he is demanding action to lift Matero out of its cycle of neglect and despair.



“I appreciate the overwhelming support I’ve received, but this race is about more than winning,” Mukobela declared.



“It’s about restoring dignity to every resident of Matero. It’s about bringing real change, not just promises.”



Mukobela’s vision is not a pipe dream — it’s a lifeline. The people of Matero, he argues, have endured enough.



For years, they’ve been caught in the grip of poor infrastructure, unemployment, and lack of access to basic services. Mukobela is determined to break that cycle.



With bold determination, Mukobela has set out a blueprint to turn Matero’s struggles into strength.



His plan isn’t just about fixing the roads or building more schools — it’s about reshaping the very foundation of the constituency. It’s about creating a local economy that thrives on entrepreneurship, boosting youth employment, and ensuring that no one is left behind.



“We are not here to offer empty promises,” Mukobela stated firmly. “We are here to offer solutions — practical solutions to the real problems facing our people every single day.”



Mukobela’s priorities are clear: invest in infrastructure, create jobs, and revamp local services.



With Matero’s infrastructure in tatters, he plans to address the broken roads, the clogged drainage systems, and the lack of clean water. Healthcare and education, which have long been neglected, will also be at the top of his agenda.



“Matero has been left behind for too long. It’s time to end the neglect,” Mukobela said.



“Our people deserve more than just promises. They deserve a government that listens, acts, and delivers.”



Central to his vision is economic revitalization.



Mukobela intends to empower the people of Matero to take control of their future through small business initiatives, job creation programs, and vocational training for the youth.



The vision is to make Matero an economically self-sustaining constituency that thrives on local enterprise.



“The youth here are our future. We must invest in them. No more waiting for foreign investors to bring change. The change starts with us,” Mukobela said passionately.



The people of Matero are listening. For the first time in years, there’s a sense of hope that the status quo can be challenged.



Residents are rallying behind Mukobela, seeing in him the leader they’ve longed for — someone who understands their pain and is ready to fight for them.



“Evans Mukobela speaks our language,” said Chanda Mwansa, a long-time Matero resident.



“He’s lived the struggle with us. He’s not just talking — he’s ready to act.”



Local youth leader Jack Chibamba echoed the sentiment, saying, “We’ve had enough of empty promises. Mukobela has shown us he’s committed to making things happen, not just talking about it.”



With election day fast approaching, Mukobela is calling on the people of Matero to rise up and take action.



“We will make Matero great again,” he declared. “But this won’t happen with a divided community. It’s time to unite and demand the future we deserve. One Zambia, One Nation.”



As Mukobela’s movement gains momentum, one thing is clear: Matero’s future is at a crossroads.



Will the people continue to accept neglect, or will they rally behind a new vision of strength, hope, and prosperity?



Only time will tell — but with Mukobela leading the charge, the people of Matero are determined to fight for a better tomorrow.