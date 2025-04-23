From The “Unsung Hero” to Policy Architect: Emmanuel Munaile Guns for FAZ Presidency with Full-Circle Football Legacy.



By Hellen Bwalya



Emmanuel Munaile a former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Vice President, has thrown his hat into the ring for the association’s presidency, backed by a career spanning playing, coaching, administration, and policymaking.



The 1986 Zambia national team debutant, who later helped rebuild the squad after the tragic 1993 plane crash, is pitching himself as a transformative leader with “lived experience at every level of the game.”



Munaile’s playing career saw him star for Zambia’s Mighty Mufulira Wanderers and Zanaco, as well as South Africa’s Manning Rangers and Dynamos. His national team journey began in a 1986 clash against Zaire (DR Congo) and culminated in his inclusion in the emotional post-crash rebuild.





A Germany- and Hungary-trained coach, he managed Zanaco, City of Lusaka, and Rumlex. Administratively, he chaired Mungwi Hotspur, served as Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) treasurer, FAZ committee member and Vice President,



The ex-MP and former banker holds a MA in Economic Policy Management, BA in Economics, and a computer studies Diploma. He now sponsors third-tier side Springs of Hope, cementing his grassroots ties.



Munaile’s bid hinges on uniting his trauma-forged resilience, technical savvy, and policy expertise to overhaul Zambian football. “I’ve worn every jersey—player, coach, administrator, banker, lawmaker. Now I want to lead FAZ with that DNA, what else remains if not the FAZ Presidency ” he asserts.