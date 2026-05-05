FROM VILLAGE TO VIRAL: Ethiopian Teen’s 21 Videos Spark $1M Fashion Frenzy



With just 21 Instagram clips, rising Ethiopian fashion creator Kaluputics has stunned the digital world amassing over 2.2 million followers in record time. On TikTok, the story is just as explosive: 1.1 million fans from only 39 posts.





Now, global fashion giants are circling. Insiders say brands are battling to secure deals worth $1 million a year or more confident they can earn it back in a single campaign. Despite the frenzy and high-profile influencers flooding his comments, Kaluputics is choosing his moves carefully.





Last week, Instagram itself asked to showcase him to its 700 million users. His early videos hint at humble beginnings in remote Ethiopia, but his creativity has erased any barriers of geography.





His rise sends a powerful message: don’t wait for perfect conditions. Start where you are, stay consistent, and let your talent speak. Across Africa, a new generation is proving that with the right platform, anything is possible.