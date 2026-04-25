Frontline shifts as Russia pushes Donbas, Ukraine hits deep with refinery strike



Fighting remains largely stalemated, but key areas are seeing renewed movement.





In Donbas, Russian forces continue heavy assaults, using artillery and glide bombs in an effort to seize full control of Donetsk by the end of 2026.





Along the Kharkiv and Sumy fronts, Russian troops have reportedly advanced and captured several villages, including areas near Vovchansk.





Meanwhile, Ukraine has carried out a successful long-range drone strike on the Tuapse oil refinery, causing significant damage to processing units and storage facilities.





The battlefield reflects a dual strategy: pressure on the frontlines and deep strikes on economic targets.