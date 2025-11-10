🧊 Frozen at 68: Edgar Lungu’s Birthday in a Fridge



Amb. Anthony Mukwita reflections



Author of Against All Odds: Edgar Lungu’s Rough Journey to State House





Tomorrow, Edgar Chagwa Lungu would have turned 68. Instead of cake and his famously awkward funky chicken dance beside doting wife Esther Nyawa Lungu, he lies frozen in a South African morgue—boxed in a commercial fridge roughly 6 feet long, 2.5 feet wide, and 2 feet deep. A coffin of cold steel. A cage of bureaucracy.





About half a year after his death, Zambia’s sixth president remains unburied. His restless spirit circles between Lusaka and Pretoria, trapped in a diplomatic tug-of-war that has robbed him of rest, and robbed Zambia of closure. No dignity.





Born to Padule Saili Lungu and Tasila Jere, Edgar rose from Chimwemwe’s dust to command a nation and occupy State House.





He built roads, hospitals, and hope. He gave jobs to rivals, corn to the hungry, and dignity to the poor through an enhanced social cash transfer.





Edgar laughed easily, danced clumsily, and once ate a mango on the street, joking, and “I don’t think anyone wants me dead.” But death came. And now, it lingers.





His widow Esther pleads, “He is my man, my hubby. I want to bury him.” But the state insists on full honours.



Why now? Why the sudden embrace of a man they once barred from travel?





Like Emperor Henry IV, denied burial for political reasons, Edgar Lungu’s fate echoes history’s cruellest ironies. He preached unity, prayer, and peace.





Yet in death, he is denied all three.

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness.” — Desmond Tutu.



Let this birthday be a turning point. Not for pomp. Not for politics. But for peace. Lest we forget as Rudyard Kipling once said.





A tear-jerker for a nation waiting to bury its son. MHSRIP—not in a fridge.