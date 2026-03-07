⚠️ FUEL CRISIS ALERT: Botswana Has Only 9 Days of Fuel Left — President Duma Boko Warns Nation Could Grind to a Halt





Botswana is facing a serious fuel security scare after President Duma Boko revealed that the country currently has only nine days of fuel reserves remaining.





Speaking during a briefing, the president issued a stark warning about the situation, saying Botswana’s national fuel supply is dangerously low and urgent deliveries are needed to avoid a complete shutdown.





> “Our fuel security currently sits at nine days. If we don’t receive fuel in the next nine days, dikoloi tsotlhe tsa rona dia ema,” Boko said — meaning all our vehicles will stop.





The warning suggests that if the supply chain is not restored quickly, transport systems, businesses, and essential services across Botswana could face severe disruption. Fuel shortages can affect everything from public transport and food delivery to emergency services and cross-border trade.





Botswana relies heavily on fuel imports through regional supply routes, mainly from neighboring countries and international suppliers. Any disruption in those logistics can quickly trigger a national shortage.





Economists say the situation highlights the fragility of fuel security in Southern Africa, where many countries depend on external refineries and transport corridors.





As the clock ticks down on the nine-day fuel window, citizens and businesses across Botswana are now watching closely to see whether emergency fuel shipments will arrive in time to avoid a nationwide standstill.





Southern Africa is watching closely. If the crisis escalates, it could also affect regional transport routes linking Botswana with neighbors such as South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.



