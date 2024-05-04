Fuel increment outright madness – Nawakwi …

Hichilema is presiding over mayhem, poverty, anarchy and confusion

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says President Hakainde Hichilema is presiding over mayhem, poverty, anarchy and confusion.

And Nawakwi says since President Hichilema does not want to believe that as leader of a political party in this country one gets contributions for the party and also for personal use, he shall also be asked how he has managed to fence thousands of farms “annexed from villagers.”

Speaking to Daily Revelation… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/fuel-increment-outright-madness-nawakwi-hichilema-is-presiding-over-mayhem-poverty-anarchy-and-confusion/