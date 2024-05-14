FUEL PRICE & DEBT UNDER PF AND UPND – THE DIFFERENCE IS IGNORANCE AND POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY. —————————-

Three years after assuming power, it should be expected that UPND could have understood how fuel was managed under PF. Isn’t it shameful for government that Fred M’membe who has never been in government would account himself to the public more accurately that UPND agents on this matter.

Let me put it very clear – PF government never owed any money to the suppliers of fuel. Go and ask the minister of energy if those in finance have failed to explain this to you.

Government maintained an ESCROW account. This account was maintained by TAZAMA and Ministry of Energy. An ESCROW account is/was not a treasury account. In other words, this account did not belong to government, but it is/was a third party account.

This account used to receive money from OMCs which we’re buying fuel from TAZAMA to their pump stations and using that money to pay suppliers who were supplying fuel to TAZAMA.

The only involvement of Treasury in this operation was to make subsidy contribution as when government refused for suppliers to increase the pump prices.

Now, what about the so called money owed to suppliers?

First of all UPND should reduce on cheating people deliberately, that money you have raised to $700 Million was standing at $480 Million at the time PF left office.

Secondly this was not a debt. This was an ESCROW account differential. As I said earlier, an ESCROW account is not a government account but a third party account. Even if you love taking on debt, this is just too much. The difference of $480 Million arose from two factors; time lag and reconciling items.

The truth of the matter is that there was a time lag between suppliers putting fuel into TAZAMA and OMCs paying for that fuel. This should be a no brainer. There was also several reconciling items whereby some suppliers were double counting and others were even producing fake invoices.

Let us see or hear UPND disputing this fact.

The reconciliations which were done would clearly show this and if UPND is serious, this is very easy to see and explain.

I strongly recommend that UPND should stop misleading people. There was no fuel debt that PF left. The ESCROW account has always been a third party account and it has never belonged to GRZ. The current prices of fuel show the political philosophy of UPND and their negotiation skills for and on behalf of their employers. The Zambian people.

It is utter senselessness to blame PF on current fuel prices –

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK13.05.2024