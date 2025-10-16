BREAKING: Fuel Tycoon Tagwirei Muscles His Way Into Zanu PF Power Circle! 





By BoldTruth Staff



Controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the powerful boss of Sakunda Holdings, has finally clinched a coveted seat in the Zanu PF Central Committee ending weeks of behind-the-scenes political wrangling. Party insiders say his nomination was pushed through today, despite fierce resistance from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who had reportedly tried to block the move.





Tagwirei, long seen as one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s closest allies, has been dogged by allegations of using his business empire to bankroll ruling party activities and wield influence in government circles.

His entry into the Central Committee Zanu PF’s key decision-making body is being interpreted by analysts as a major power play, fuelling speculation that the fuel mogul may be eyeing the presidency in the future.





As one senior party insider put it, “Tagwirei’s rise isn’t just about business it’s about power.”