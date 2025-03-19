Full Details: How 20 Armed Men Robbed Wicknell Chivayo’s In-Laws Of US$75K CASH In Military-Style Farm Raid

How 20 Armed Men Robbed Wicknell Chivayo’s In-Laws of US$75K Cash

Up to 20 armed men stormed the in-laws of businessman Wicknell Chivayo in the early hours of Tuesday, executing what has been described as a “military-style operation” to steal US$75,000 in cash from their Marondera farm.

The stolen money is believed to be part of the bride price paid by Chivayo for his wife, Lulu Muteke, during their traditional wedding on March 8.

While some reports suggested he paid US$300,000 in lobola, Chivayo later clarified, saying,

“My in-laws charged me not more than US$20,000 for lobola.” He,

however, admitted to sending an additional US$75,000 to his in-laws for preparations.

‘Military-Style’ Operation

Police were alerted after gunshots rang out at Alpha Omega Farm. Chivayo’s father-in-law, Christopher Mudzingwa Muteke, sent an SOS message to a local farmers’ group. Some farmers responded but quickly retreated upon seeing a well-organised and heavily armed gang, sources told ZimLive.

A big white truck was reportedly seen parked near the property, possibly used as a getaway vehicle.

A guard from DM Security stationed at the southside entrance told police that just after 1 AM, he was grabbed from behind.

He then saw a group of around 19 armed men carrying rifles, pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars.

“They tied my hands from the back with cable ties and started asking where the other guards were,” the guard recalled.

The gang overpowered three other security guards. One guard was hit several times on the head with an iron bar before they forced their way into the house.

The level of coordination and the weapons used suggested the robbers were no ordinary criminals but part of a well-trained and highly organised syndicate.

Inside The House

Once inside, the robbers confronted Gerald Muteke, 37, in the passageway. They demanded cash.

“I gave them US$18,000, my Sarsilmaz pistol, a Samsung S21, and a Samsung S24,” Gerald told police.

The gang then stormed a bedroom occupied by Vimbai Muteke, 43. She handed over US$1,100, her mobile phone, and keys to a safe.

Inside the safe, the robbers found US$55,000, which they seized before making their escape.

The attackers showed remarkable efficiency. They operated quickly, ensuring they spent minimal time inside the house while gathering as much cash and valuables as possible.

Their precise execution raised suspicions that they had prior knowledge of where the money was stored.

The Getaway and Gunfire Exchange

A neighbour who heard the commotion fired two warning shots from a distance using a .303 rifle. The robbers, seemingly unfazed, returned fire with three shots before making their escape under the cover of darkness.

A discarded iron bar left behind by the robbers is being examined for fingerprints, while police believe the gang may have used a well-planned route to evade roadblocks and security patrols.

When reached for comment, Chivayo told ZimLive on Tuesday:

“I’m not aware (of the robbery). No-one has told me.”

The police have not yet made any arrests, but sources suggest they are following up on several leads, including CCTV footage from nearby farms and possible mobile phone signals traced to the crime scene.