Full List: 2023 Golden Globe Winners

The 2023 Golden Globes awards which were handed out on Tuesday night, held at the Beverly Hilton and was hosted by Jerrod Carmicheal.

The 80th edition of the ceremony aired live on NBC with The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin holding top positions.

See the full list winners.

FILM AWARDS

Best Picture, Drama

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress, Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor, Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Director

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Score

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu,” RRR

“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Inu-oh

Best Non-English-Language Film

WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

TV AWARDS

Best Drama Series

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Best Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

WINNER: The White Lotus

Black Bird

Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

Best Musical or Comedy Series

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical-Comedy or Drama

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical-Comedy or Drama

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus