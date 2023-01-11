Full List: 2023 Golden Globe Winners
The 2023 Golden Globes awards which were handed out on Tuesday night, held at the Beverly Hilton and was hosted by Jerrod Carmicheal.
The 80th edition of the ceremony aired live on NBC with The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin holding top positions.
See the full list winners.
FILM AWARDS
Best Picture, Drama
WINNER: The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actress, Drama
WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor, Drama
WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Director
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Original Score
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Song
WINNER: “Naatu Naatu,” RRR
“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Inu-oh
Best Non-English-Language Film
WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
TV AWARDS
Best Drama Series
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Best Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
WINNER: The White Lotus
Black Bird
Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
Best Musical or Comedy Series
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical-Comedy or Drama
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical-Comedy or Drama
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus