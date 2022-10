FULL LIST OF THE 2022 KWACHA AWARD WINNERS

Liftetime Achievement



Maureen Lilinda (winner)

BEST ARTIST – CENTRAL PROVINCE – (CEP)

D2

Sha-Dreck (winner)

Tripo Cezo

BEST ARTIST – COPPERBELT PROVINCE – (COP)

4 Na 5

Chanda Na Kay

Chile One (winner)

Chilu

Sky Dollar

Xaven

Y Celeb

BEST ARTIST – EASTERN PROVINCE – (EAP)

Ambuya

Chimzy Kelly (winner)

Faluja

KD

Theresa

BEST ARTIST – LUAPULA PROVINCE – (LPP)

Born Bugar

Crysmun Chola

Jay Nazo

Kasa Buchi

Knack Unity (winner)

BEST ARTIST – LUSAKA PROVINCE (LSP)

Bobby East (winner)

Bombshell

Dizmo

Nez Long

Rich Bizzy

Steve G

BEST ARTIST – MUCHINGA PROVINCE (MUP)

Eknox

Emmy 3

Fishay

Happy K (winner)

Mr. Zed Official

BEST ARTIST – NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE (NWP)

Denny Gee

JM Blue Spac

Junior Sabala (winner)

Kasonde

Kell Cee

BEST ARTIST – NORTHERN PROVINCE (NTP)

Andyzo

Fumfu Obiyol

Kiss B

Muzo (winner)

Newman

BEST ARTIST – SOUTHERN PROVINCE (SNP)

Allan Mapiki

King Illest (winner)

Mpande

Sky Empire

Slim the Hit Maker

BEST ARTIST – WESTERN PROVINCE – (WNP)

Kassy Nalu

Kuzza

MoMo Diva

Onelly

Y-Coasty (winner)

BEST NEW COMER (MALE) – (NCM)

4 na 5

Aqualaskin

Chile One (winner)

Jorzi

Sky Dollar

Umusepela Chile

BEST NEW COMER (FEMALE) – (NCF)

Deborah

Flerine Dah Queen

Kanina Kandalama

Natasha Chansa

Towela (winner)

Xaven

HUMANITARIAN – (HUM)

Abel Chungu

B-Flow

Michael Zulu

Petersen

Pilato (winner)

Pompi

Wezi

INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT – (INA)

Cleo Ice Queen

Esther Chungu

Jay Rox

Macky 2

Roberto

Sampa The Great (winner)

BEST SOUND PRODUCTION – (BSP)

Big Bizzy

Eazy the Producer

High Grade (T-Sean)

Jazzy Boy

Magg 44

Miles Came Along

Mr. Starsh (winner)

Mzenga Man

BEST FOLK/ INDIGENOUS SOUND – (BIS)

Amigo – Moses Sakala

Chimo Naba Zambia – Chester (winner)

Chinanda – James Sakala

Muchimunzi Ni Ziii – Organised Family

Nalekunfwafye – Chilu

Pa Zambia – Angela Nyirenda

BEST AFRO FUSION/ R&B SONG – (RBS)

Fweba Ku Chaume – Chile One (winner)

If Love was a Person – Neo

Imperfect – Abel Chungu

Mr Romantic – Yo Maps

My Baby – Roberto

Nalema – Towela

Ordinary Lover – KB

BEST HIP HOP/ RAP SONG – (HHS)

2 by 2 – Macky 2

Black Jesus – Umusepela Chile

Husband Material – Chef 187 (winner)

Ma Sneaker Nama Chain – Dizmo

Mr. Mando – Magg 44

Never Forget – Sampa the Great

BEST DANCEHALL/ REGGAE SONG – (DHS)

Bad Gal Loving – Bombshell

Big Booty – Davaos ft Zani Challe

Bubble – T-Sean

Chilailai – Mampi ft T-Sean (winner)

Sukuma – DJ Cosmo

Yanka – Jay Rox

BEST MAINSTREAM /POP – (MSS)

Bulongo – Chanda na Kay

Fwebaku Chaume – Chile One (winner)

Location – Yo Maps

Manana – Towela

Tidwale – Aqualaskin

Tomboka – Slap Dee

Lesa Alimpala – Y Celeb

BEST GOSPEL SONG (MALE) -(GSM)

Ameno – Enock Mbewe (winner)Filembulule – DMK

Kontolola – Pompi ft Magg 44

Mwasala Ine – Stevie G

Nalekumfwafye – Chilu

Twapalwafye – Kings

BEST GOSPEL SONG (FEMALE) – (GSF)

Healing – Esther Chungu (winner)

Ilange Yesu – Christine

Katebebe – Kwanda

Nkasumbula – Deborah Mambo

Temwani – Adonai

Waiting – Chileshe Bwalya

MOST CONSCIOUS SONG – (MCS)

Amama – Mampi

Imperfect – Abel Chungu

Moyo – Wezi

Never Forget – Sampa The Great

Take All Of Me – Chanda Na Kay (winner)

TGDY – Macky 2

Ubuntu – Chileshe Bwalya, Christine, Ephraim, Mixtizo & Abel Chungu

BEST COLLABORATION – (BCO)

Beautiful – Macky 2 ft AKA (winner)

Input – Nez Long ft Slap D, Bobby East & Y Celeb

Kommando – Yo Maps ft Slap D

Lit Manana – Towela ft Jemax

Never Forget – Sampa The Great, Chef 187, Tio

Take All Of Me – Chanda Na Kay Ft Able Chungu

Tidwale Remix – Aqualaskin ft Chanda Na Kay

BEST DUO/ GROUP – (BDG)

4 Na 5

Chanda Na Kay (winner)

Davaos

Dope Boys

HD Empire

Peace Preachers

Urban Hype

BEST BAND – (BBD)

Air Power Band

Amayenge (winner)

Barotse Band

Elect Band

More Fire Band

Uncle Rex

*BEST CHOIR – (BCH)*

Busokololo UCZ

Chililabombwe UCZ

Defence & Security (winner)

Faithful Melody

Mt. Sinai

One Praise

GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR – (GOY)

20Yrs of Ephraim – Ephraim

Bwana – Pompi & Magg 44

Mr Mando – Magg 44

Nalekumfwafye – Chilu (winner)

Senda Ubukata – Pst. Gift Kaputula

Take Me To The Place – Ausward

BEST MALE ARTIST – (BMA)

Chef 187 (winner)

Jay Rox

Macky 2

Pompi

Roberto

Slap D

Yo Maps

BEST FEMALE ARTIST – (BFM)

Bombshell

Cleo Ice Queen

Esther Chungu

Mampi

Sampa The Great

Towela Kaira (winner)

Xaven

SONG OF THE YEAR – (SOY)

Beautiful Night – Macky 2

Bulongo – Chanda Na Kay

Fweba Ku Chaume – Chile One (Winner)

Husband Material – Chef 187

Mr. Romantic – Yo Maps

Take All Of Me – Chanda Na Kay

Tidwale – Aqualaskin

ALBUM OF THE YEAR – (AOY)

Chilu – Nalekunfwafye

Enigma – Jay Rox

Ghetto To Mayadi – Dizmo

Kommando – Yo Maps

Mfumu Kadzi – Bombshell

Mother Tongue – Slap D

Olijaba – Macky 2 (winner)