 FULL LIST OF THE 2025 KWACHA MUSIC AWARD WINNERS!

 The 2025 Kwacha Music Awards were held yesterday, 29th November 2025, at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre, honouring over 20 outstanding winners. 



From chart topping hits to unforgettable live performances, the night delivered an electrifying atmosphere,more than an awards ceremony, it was a celebration of Zambia’s cultural heartbeat and musical excellence.


PROVINCIAL CATEGORIES

1. Best Artist – Central: Broken Hill Emmy

2. Best Artist – Copperbelt: Y Celeb

3. Best Artist – Luapula: Knack Unity

4. Best Artist – North Western: Cox



5. Best Artist – Southern: Mr Crown

6. Best Artist – Eastern: Chile 84

7. Best Artist – Lusaka: Jae Cash

8. Best Artist – Muchinga: Celeb City



9. Best Artist – Northern: Muzo Aka Alphonso

10. Best Artist – Western: Ozone Africa



MAINSTREAM CATEGORIES

11. Best Folk / Indigenous Sound: Eondongana Nankwe – Chester

12. Best Dancehall / Reggae Song: Yeh Yeh – Vinchenzo ft. Mic Burner

13. Best Hip Hop / Rap Song: Dear Slapdee – Macky 2



14. Best Gospel Song (Female): Teti – Chileshe Bwalya

15. Best Gospel Song (Male): Echo Tuwila Panshi – Kings

16. Most Conscious Song: Remember Me – Chile One

17. Best R&B / Afro Fusion Song: Bestie – Roberto



18. Best Mainstream / Pop Song: Eagle One – Chile One

19. Best Band: The Glorious Band

20. Best Choir: Zambia Defence and Security Choir

21. Best Duo / Group: Peace Preachers

22. Best Collaboration: Follow – Triple M ft. Driemo


23. Best Newcomer (Female): Raycie

24. Best Newcomer (Male): B Quan Phamaika

25. Humanitarian Award: Mampi

26. Best Music Producer: T-Sean

27. Best International Achievement: Sampa The Great



28. Gospel Album of the Year: Ichikupempula Echikulya – Enock Mbewe

29. Best Female Artist: Xaven

30. Best Male Artist: Chile One

31. Song of the Year: Remember Me – Chile One



32. Album of the Year: Eagle One – Chile One

33. Lifetime Achievement Award: Danny Kaya

34. Special Recognition Award: Vice President Dr. W.K. Mutale Nalumango

