 FULL LIST OF THE 2025 KWACHA MUSIC AWARD WINNERS!



 The 2025 Kwacha Music Awards were held yesterday, 29th November 2025, at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre, honouring over 20 outstanding winners. 





From chart topping hits to unforgettable live performances, the night delivered an electrifying atmosphere,more than an awards ceremony, it was a celebration of Zambia’s cultural heartbeat and musical excellence.





PROVINCIAL CATEGORIES



1. Best Artist – Central: Broken Hill Emmy



2. Best Artist – Copperbelt: Y Celeb



3. Best Artist – Luapula: Knack Unity



4. Best Artist – North Western: Cox





5. Best Artist – Southern: Mr Crown



6. Best Artist – Eastern: Chile 84



7. Best Artist – Lusaka: Jae Cash



8. Best Artist – Muchinga: Celeb City





9. Best Artist – Northern: Muzo Aka Alphonso



10. Best Artist – Western: Ozone Africa





MAINSTREAM CATEGORIES



11. Best Folk / Indigenous Sound: Eondongana Nankwe – Chester



12. Best Dancehall / Reggae Song: Yeh Yeh – Vinchenzo ft. Mic Burner



13. Best Hip Hop / Rap Song: Dear Slapdee – Macky 2





14. Best Gospel Song (Female): Teti – Chileshe Bwalya



15. Best Gospel Song (Male): Echo Tuwila Panshi – Kings



16. Most Conscious Song: Remember Me – Chile One



17. Best R&B / Afro Fusion Song: Bestie – Roberto





18. Best Mainstream / Pop Song: Eagle One – Chile One



19. Best Band: The Glorious Band



20. Best Choir: Zambia Defence and Security Choir



21. Best Duo / Group: Peace Preachers



22. Best Collaboration: Follow – Triple M ft. Driemo



23. Best Newcomer (Female): Raycie



24. Best Newcomer (Male): B Quan Phamaika



25. Humanitarian Award: Mampi



26. Best Music Producer: T-Sean



27. Best International Achievement: Sampa The Great





28. Gospel Album of the Year: Ichikupempula Echikulya – Enock Mbewe



29. Best Female Artist: Xaven



30. Best Male Artist: Chile One



31. Song of the Year: Remember Me – Chile One





32. Album of the Year: Eagle One – Chile One



33. Lifetime Achievement Award: Danny Kaya



34. Special Recognition Award: Vice President Dr. W.K. Mutale Nalumango



 KWACHA MUSIC AWARDS

Prestige | Excellence | Honour