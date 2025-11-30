FULL LIST OF THE 2025 KWACHA MUSIC AWARD WINNERS!
The 2025 Kwacha Music Awards were held yesterday, 29th November 2025, at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre, honouring over 20 outstanding winners.
From chart topping hits to unforgettable live performances, the night delivered an electrifying atmosphere,more than an awards ceremony, it was a celebration of Zambia’s cultural heartbeat and musical excellence.
PROVINCIAL CATEGORIES
1. Best Artist – Central: Broken Hill Emmy
2. Best Artist – Copperbelt: Y Celeb
3. Best Artist – Luapula: Knack Unity
4. Best Artist – North Western: Cox
5. Best Artist – Southern: Mr Crown
6. Best Artist – Eastern: Chile 84
7. Best Artist – Lusaka: Jae Cash
8. Best Artist – Muchinga: Celeb City
9. Best Artist – Northern: Muzo Aka Alphonso
10. Best Artist – Western: Ozone Africa
MAINSTREAM CATEGORIES
11. Best Folk / Indigenous Sound: Eondongana Nankwe – Chester
12. Best Dancehall / Reggae Song: Yeh Yeh – Vinchenzo ft. Mic Burner
13. Best Hip Hop / Rap Song: Dear Slapdee – Macky 2
14. Best Gospel Song (Female): Teti – Chileshe Bwalya
15. Best Gospel Song (Male): Echo Tuwila Panshi – Kings
16. Most Conscious Song: Remember Me – Chile One
17. Best R&B / Afro Fusion Song: Bestie – Roberto
18. Best Mainstream / Pop Song: Eagle One – Chile One
19. Best Band: The Glorious Band
20. Best Choir: Zambia Defence and Security Choir
21. Best Duo / Group: Peace Preachers
22. Best Collaboration: Follow – Triple M ft. Driemo
23. Best Newcomer (Female): Raycie
24. Best Newcomer (Male): B Quan Phamaika
25. Humanitarian Award: Mampi
26. Best Music Producer: T-Sean
27. Best International Achievement: Sampa The Great
28. Gospel Album of the Year: Ichikupempula Echikulya – Enock Mbewe
29. Best Female Artist: Xaven
30. Best Male Artist: Chile One
31. Song of the Year: Remember Me – Chile One
32. Album of the Year: Eagle One – Chile One
33. Lifetime Achievement Award: Danny Kaya
34. Special Recognition Award: Vice President Dr. W.K. Mutale Nalumango
KWACHA MUSIC AWARDS
Prestige | Excellence | Honour