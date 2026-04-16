FURY IN JERUSALEM: Ministers ‘BLINDSIDED’ as Trump Reveals Ceasefire Deal





Senior Israeli officials were reportedly left seething today after news of a ceasefire with Lebanon broke before they had even formally approved it.

According to reports, the shock announcement came not from Jerusalem, but from Donald Trump, who took to Truth Social to declare that Israel had already agreed to the deal.





The twist? Israel’s own Security Cabinet had yet to sign off.



Sources suggest ministers were caught completely off guard, with some said to be furious at what they see as a diplomatic overstep and a breach of protocol.

The apparent disconnect has raised serious questions about coordination at the highest levels of government during a critical moment in the region.





The ceasefire itself, aimed at halting escalating tensions with Lebanon, may offer a pause in hostilities but the political fallout inside Israel is only just beginning.