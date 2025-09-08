G20 Summit to proceed smoothly despite Trump’s absence, says Thabo Mbeki

G20 Summit to proceed smoothly despite Trump’s absence, says Mbeki



Former President Thabo Mbeki has expressed confidence that the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit in November will proceed smoothly, despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to skip the gathering.



Trump announced he will send Vice President JD Vance to represent the United States at the high-profile international meeting, set to take place in South Africa.





Mbeki, speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria, emphasized the resilience of the G20 framework, stating, “The absence of any single leader does not diminish the importance of the summit or its ability to address pressing global challenges. The G20 has always been about collective action, and I am confident that Vice President Vance will contribute meaningfully to the discussions.”





The G20 summit, which brings together leaders from the world’s largest economies, is expected to focus on critical issues such as climate change, global trade, and economic recovery in the wake of ongoing geopolitical tensions. South Africa, as the host nation, has prioritized inclusive growth and sustainable development on the agenda.





Trump’s decision to forego the summit stems from ongoing tensions with South African leadership, particularly over disagreements regarding land reform policies and allegations of racial persecution. The US administration has criticized South Africa’s domestic policies, including its Black Economic Empowerment initiatives and a controversial land expropriation law, which Trump has falsely claimed targets white farmers. Additionally, Trump has expressed disapproval of South Africa’s foreign policy, notably its case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.





Analysts suggest that Vance’s participation could bring a fresh perspective to the summit, though some question whether the US delegation will align with the collaborative tone set by other G20 leaders.







The summit is poised to be a critical platform for addressing global economic challenges, with all eyes on how South Africa navigates its role as host.





As preparations for the November summit intensify, Mbeki’s remarks underscore a commitment to