 G7 OUT, C5 IN? U.S. PLANS NEW “NUCLEAR 5” CLUB WITHOUT EUROPE

Washington may be cooking up a “Nuclear 5” (C5) crew (U.S., China, India, Japan, and Russia) to replace the G7.

A summit with the world’s biggest nuclear heavyweights, snapped at the stunning Kananaskis mountains in 2025, deciding the planet’s fate.

A Trump-era ex-official spills that old clubs like the G7 or UN Security Council are “no longer meet modern needs” with new players rising.

Weirdly, nuclear powers like the UK, France, and Pakistan got snubbed from the invite list.

This isn’t just a fancy photo op.

The C5 could be a game-changer, letting the U.S. cozy up to rivals like Russia and China to control nukes, trade, and global crises.

Think arms deals or energy wars.

It might ditch Europe’s influence, sidelining allies who’ve leaned on the G7 for decades.

If successful, the U.S. could flex its muscles, pulling strings with India and Japan as junior partners, while keeping Russia and China in check.

Some whisper it’s a sneaky move to revive America’s “unipolar moment” that post-Cold War era when the U.S. called the shots globally without much pushback.

Maybe.

Trump loves the “America First” vibe, and this could be his playbook to dominate again, sidelining the messy multipolar world where China and Russia flex too.

But it’s risky, Russia and China might outmaneuver the U.S. as both see the U.S. leaning to them as a sign of weakness rather than the opposite, turning C5 into a power split rather than a U.S. throne.

Europe’s already mad, and excluded nukes like the UK might form a rival bloc.

If it works, the U.S. could rule the globe’s nuclear chessboard by 2026.

If it flops, it’s a diplomatic disaster, proof that the unipolar dream is dead.

Source: @nexta_tv, Politico