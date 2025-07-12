Gabon President Brice Nguema returns from USA wearing Trump’s campaign cap “Make America Great”

Gabon’s President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has been seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) cap upon returning from a trip to the United States.

This followed a visit on July 7, 2025, where he met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

The meeting with President Trump was particularly was about Gabon’s mineral resources like manganese and oil.

The sight of Nguema wearing the MAGA cap sparked varied reactions on social media platforms.

On X, some users criticize it as a symbolic misstep, suggesting it prioritized U.S. interests or appeared as a publicity stunt, while others noted it as a lighthearted or controversial gesture.

No official statement from Nguema himself or government confirms the intent behind wearing the cap.

The context of his U.S. visit focused on economic partnerships, with Nguema emphasizing Gabon’s resource wealth and inviting U.S. investment to counter China’s influence.