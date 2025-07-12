Gabon president heads home with $500 millions Quick benefit from the US-Africa Summit Trip in DC

Gabon has signed some exclusive deal with a north America firm, it comes during their president’s attendance of a summit in the United States.

At the US-Africa Summit in Washington, DC, from, Gabon secured a $500 million investment agreement with the North American consortium Millennial Potash.

The deal is for the development and local processing of the Banio Potash Mine in Mayumba.

The deal, supported by the United States’ International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), was overseen by Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

This bold move aims to reduce Gabon’s reliance on potash imports while boosting local economic development.

This agreement was a key outcome of the summit, which focused on commercial opportunities and critical minerals, with Gabon also benefiting from assurances of no new US tariffs.