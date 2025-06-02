Gabon to End Raw Manganese Export abroad, set for local processing to create economic value

Gabon is the next African country making a big move in localizing their minning industry.

It has been reported that the Central African country has planed to pass a law banning raw export of Manganese.

If all stake holders come into an agreement and everything goes as planned, the ban will be effective January 1, 2029, as announced by President Brice Oligui Nguema.

Many African countries have been reliant on foreign partners when it comes to processing their raw mines.

But then things are beginning to take a shift as some African countries are already taking steps to end export of raw materials to foreign countries.

Gabon is the next country to take this step as the country aims to process manganese locally to create economic value.

There is no doubt that this new action, if achieved will help solve some portion of the current unemployment crises in the country.

This will also go a long way to permit Gabon to have control over the value chain thereby generating revenue for the country.

It was also announced that Mining companies have been given a three-year transition period starting in 2026 to invest in processing facilities, train workers, and integrate into the new industrial landscape.