Gachagua Warns  William Ruto Against ‘Celebrating’ Raila Odinga’s Death

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed President William Ruto for what he termed as ‘celebrating’ the demise of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, November 3, Gachagua urged the President to mind his utterances since he will not go against a single individual in the 2027 General Elections but rather the people of Kenya.





“I have heard William Ruto bragging and celebrating that with the demise of Raila Odinga, he has no opponent, but I would like to inform him that we as the opposition are not opponents; his opponents are the people of Kenya,” Gachagua said.

“We are going nowhere; we are just doing what the people of Kenya want, because we have sufficient instructions from the people to agree on one country and restore dignity in the country,” he added.

Insisting, “So William Ruto, much as you seem to celebrate in Raila’s death, you should be aware that you are facing the people.”





The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader further assured that the United Opposition side is engineering a formula, which they will use to select a single presidential candidate, who will go head-on against President Ruto during the 2027 polls.





According to Gachagua, the strategy to select the flagbearer is very similar to what they are using to select individuals who will represent the opposition side in the upcoming by-elections across the country.

“We want to assure the people of Kenya that we are more than determined to abide by their wish and select a single presidential candidate; it will happen, and that will be the candidate of the people of Kenya,” Gachagua said.





Ruto left tongues wagging last week after he claimed that the late Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, was the only individual who could have managed to shake him in the 2027 polls.





Addressing residents in Kakamega on Thursday, October 30, Ruto confidently declared that other leaders who have expressed interest in the country’s top seat do not pose any significant threat.





According to Ruto, he is confident that he will clinch a second term in 2027, adding that he would secure victory very early in the morning of that day.

“I want to challenge those people who are spreading hate and divisive politics to tell Kenyans their concrete plans for this country rather than mere rhetoric,” Ruto said.





“The only person who could have posed a challenge against me is Raila, but the rest are nothing to me; I will defeat them very early in the morning,” he added.





Responding to Ruto’s utterances, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna affirmed that the party was still a formidable force capable of unseating him in the next general elections, despite Raila’s absence.





“I have heard people going around claiming that it was only the late Raila who was able to challenge them in the forthcoming 2027 elections. The young lion is still a lion. They will be shocked,” Sifuna noted.