GADDAFI DID EVERYTHING AMERICA ASKED.



GAVE UP HIS NUKES. OPENED HIS FACILITIES. COOPERATED 100%.



8 YEARS LATER — THEY HELPED KILL HIM.



IRAN WATCHED. AND LEARNED.



This is the one story that explains everything happening in the Strait of Hormuz right now.





And nobody is connecting the dots.



December 19, 2003.



Gaddafi made a surprise announcement. Libya was voluntarily dismantling its entire weapons program. Nuclear components. Chemical weapons. Ballistic missiles. Everything.





He handed over centrifuges, blueprints, enriched material, all of it — to US and British inspectors. IAEA verified every single piece.



American officials called it “one of the rare times a state has volunteered to rid itself of its WMD programs.”





Sanctions were lifted. Investment poured in. Gaddafi shook hands with Tony Blair. Met with Condoleezza Rice. Got a UN Security Council seat.



The US State Department publicly declared Libya “a model for other countries.”



They specifically named Iran and North Korea.





They even asked Gaddafi personally to advise those countries to follow his example.



He was the poster child for doing the right thing.





—



Eight years later. October 2011.



NATO bombed Libya for seven months. Rebels backed by Western air power found Gaddafi hiding in a drainage pipe in his hometown.





He was captured. Beaten. Executed.



Hillary Clinton learned of his death during a TV interview.



Her response, on camera: “We came. We saw. He died.”



She laughed.





—



North Korea was watching.



Their Foreign Ministry issued an official statement immediately:



“It has been shown to the corners of the earth that Libya’s giving up its nuclear arms was used as an invasion tactic to disarm the country.”





Kim Jong-Un said publicly he had learned “a lesson from the Middle Eastern countries.”



Years earlier, British and American officials had told a senior North Korean diplomat that Libya became safer after giving up its weapons.





He smiled and said: “Let us see how it turns out.”



Then Gaddafi was killed.



Iran watched too.



Khamenei publicly stated Iran would not follow that path — and that Iran had increased its nuclear efforts specifically because of what happened to Gaddafi.





The conclusion every nation drew was the same.



The only guarantee of survival is a weapon America cannot ignore.





—



Now understand why Trump’s demand that Iran hand over 972 pounds of enriched uranium will never happen.



Gaddafi was offered security guarantees in writing.





His son confirmed it. The regime’s safety was promised in exchange for full cooperation.



Eight years later NATO helped kill him anyway.





A nuclear weapon cannot be renegotiated. Cannot be reinterpreted by a new administration. Cannot be taken back by a different Secretary of State.



It simply exists.



And as long as it exists — you cannot be treated the way Gaddafi was treated.





—



Colonel Douglas Macgregor said it on my show this week.



“Gaddafi did what we asked. He opened up his nuclear and chemical capability. He allowed us to dismantle it. He cooperated 100%. What did we do? We killed him.”