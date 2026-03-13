GADDAFI’S DAUGHTER TELLS IRAN : “MY FATHER TRUSTED The West — NATO Bombs TURNED LIBYA TO RUINS



Aisha Gaddafi, daughter of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has issued a chilling warning to Iran drawing directly from her family’s tragedy.





Speaking from exile in Oman , Aisha warned Iranians not to trust Western promises of peace through negotiation.





Her father gave up Libya’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in 2003 after Western assurances that the world would “open its doors” to him. He believed them. He made the concessions.





Then in 2011, NATO bombs destroyed his country and took his life.



Aisha lost everything in that war her father, her husband, and two of her children.





Her message to Iran is clear: “Negotiations with wolves do not lead to the salvation of the herd they merely set the date for the next hunt.”





Africa and the Global South have watched this story before.



Libya was prosperous, sovereign, and armed until it wasn’t. The lesson Aisha is sending to Tehran is one the entire world must hear.





*Do you think Iran will heed this warning or repeat Libya’s fate?*



African hype media