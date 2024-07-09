“Game On!” – Lungu Ready to Face Eligibility Case in Court

Former President Edgar Lungu has signaled his readiness to take on the latest legal challenge to his political aspirations, as the Constitutional Court of Zambia refused to dismiss a case questioning his eligibility to contest the 2021 elections. With a single word, “Game On,” Lungu expressed his determination to confront the matter head-on.

The case, brought forward by Michelo Chizombe, challenged the constitutionality of Lungu seeking a third term in office. Despite the matter being adjudicated upon three times before, political pundits argue that it is being raised as a way to bar Lungu, who is seen as President Hakainde Hichilema’s main political threat, from contesting the 2026 elections.

Addressing the media, Lungu’s lead defense lawyer, Makebi Zulu, explained the court’s decision. “The court today has come up with a ruling saying they are a lot of contentious issues that are being raised by the Petitioner as well as ourselves in the matter, and the court will not be inclined to dismiss it as a preliminary issue but are inclined to hear the whole issue so that they come up with a final determination.”

Zulu added that the defense team will now appear before a single judge to schedule when the main matter will be heard, and they will inform the public accordingly.

While Lungu refrained from making any additional comments, his one-word response, “Game On,” conveyed a sense of readiness and determination to face the legal challenge head-on.

The mood at the court was tense, as Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu had warned Lungu’s supporters to stay away, threatening them with arrest. However, the supporters thronged the court grounds, undeterred by the combat vehicles and riot gear-clad police. They chanted the famous PF slogan “alebwelelapo,” meaning “he is coming back,” and also raised new slogans like “power to the people,” complaining of oppression from the UPND government.

As the case moves forward, the nation will closely follow the proceedings, which could have significant implications for Zambia’s political landscape. With Lungu’s measured response, the stage is set for a pivotal legal battle that will test the former president’s political resilience.