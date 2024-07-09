“Game On!” – Lungu Ready to Face Eligibility Case in Court
Former President Edgar Lungu has signaled his readiness to take on the latest legal challenge to his political aspirations, as the Constitutional Court of Zambia refused to dismiss a case questioning his eligibility to contest the 2021 elections. With a single word, “Game On,” Lungu expressed his determination to confront the matter head-on.
The case, brought forward by Michelo Chizombe, challenged the constitutionality of Lungu seeking a third term in office. Despite the matter being adjudicated upon three times before, political pundits argue that it is being raised as a way to bar Lungu, who is seen as President Hakainde Hichilema’s main political threat, from contesting the 2026 elections.
Addressing the media, Lungu’s lead defense lawyer, Makebi Zulu, explained the court’s decision. “The court today has come up with a ruling saying they are a lot of contentious issues that are being raised by the Petitioner as well as ourselves in the matter, and the court will not be inclined to dismiss it as a preliminary issue but are inclined to hear the whole issue so that they come up with a final determination.”
Zulu added that the defense team will now appear before a single judge to schedule when the main matter will be heard, and they will inform the public accordingly.
While Lungu refrained from making any additional comments, his one-word response, “Game On,” conveyed a sense of readiness and determination to face the legal challenge head-on.
The mood at the court was tense, as Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu had warned Lungu’s supporters to stay away, threatening them with arrest. However, the supporters thronged the court grounds, undeterred by the combat vehicles and riot gear-clad police. They chanted the famous PF slogan “alebwelelapo,” meaning “he is coming back,” and also raised new slogans like “power to the people,” complaining of oppression from the UPND government.
As the case moves forward, the nation will closely follow the proceedings, which could have significant implications for Zambia’s political landscape. With Lungu’s measured response, the stage is set for a pivotal legal battle that will test the former president’s political resilience.
The writer of “GAME ON” is misguided. Is there any issue that political analysts will write without mentioning the name of Hakainde Hichilema? How will Lungu’s eligibility court case test president Hakainde Hichilema’s resilience? This case has nothing to do with President Hichilema. It is a case which was determined before however, the majority of the citizens were not satisfied because we had a government that influenced judges openly. Now that there is a trusted government in place, a member of the society brought it up. Nothing wrong with that. Leave President HH out of PF lack of knowledge of the law in terms of sworn in once by the Chief Justice and sworn in for the second time by the Registrar of the High Court against the constitution, held office twice. His argument is that the first term did not constitute a complete term. Right, but his second term was fraud. The Registrar of the High court does not swear in Presidents. He will be found guilty of allowing illegality. He should not survive this as well as holding office twice. Let him rest.