By Elias Kamanga

GARRY NKOMBO HAS FDD BLOOD!



Are you aware that Hon Garry Nkombo is a founding member of the Forum for Democracy and Development, FDD?





Yes, Nkombo, Levy Ngoma, State Counsel Chifumu Banda, Hon Newton Nguni, Hon Charles Banda, Fisho Mwale and I were among the founding members of the FDD back in 2001.





In fact, I was part of Nkombo’s team when he contested for the position of National Youth Chairman at the party’s convention.





For the record, Nkombo also stood as the FDD parliamentary candidate for Mazabuka Constituency in 2001 before later joining the United Party for National Development.





The FDD is the Special Purpose Vehicle, (SPV) that the Tonse Alliance has picked to use for the 2026 elections.