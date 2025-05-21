Gary Nkombo has filed a complaint with the police against individuals falsely claiming that he intends to challenge Hichilema’s Presidency

MAZABUKA Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo has lodged a police report against online publications impersonating him and falsely claiming that he intends to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema at this year’s party convention.







Mr Nkombo has refuted the claims, stating that he has no inten

tion of challenging President Hichilema, whom he referred to as his ‘brother’.



Speaking at police headquarters, Mr Nkombo said he took the step to report the matter to the police in order to safeguard his reputation.





He said he provided all relevant information to the police to help identify the culprits behind the falsehoods being spread on various online platforms.



“Yesterday, I decided that enough is enough. My silence has not been helpful in dispelling social media speculation, but I now wish to make it clear that I am a bona fide member of the United Party for National Development (UPND), and I serve as a member of its National Management Committee, with no intention of walking away from the party I helped build,” he said.





He accused enemies of the ruling party of being behind the false reports.



Mr Nkombo also called on UPND members particularly those who may have been misled by the circulating information, to know that he remains steadfastly loyal to the party.





He further warned against social media posts attributed to the Matero Member of Parliament and urged individuals to desist from using his name to wage political battles.





“I read an article allegedly attributed to my brother and friend, Mr Miles Sampa, suggesting the UPND cannot win without me. Let me be clear: I am just another brick in the wall. The UPND is bigger than Garry Nkombo and will always be bigger than Garry Nkombo.





If indeed that story is attributed to him, I encourage him, respectfully, that from this moment onward, I will not tolerate being used as a pawn in any political fights. Let everyone fight their own battles,” Mr Nkombo said.



(Mwebantu, Wednesday, 21st May, 2025)