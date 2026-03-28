GARY NKOMBO PLEDGES LOYALTY TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

WITH five months to the general elections, President Hakainde Hichilema has started making changes to the party leadership structures in the governing United Party for National Development- UPND.







Mr Hichilema has remove Mazabuka lawmaker Gary Nkombo a elections chairperson and campaign manager, a position the former minister held for about nine years.



Reacting to his removal, Mr Nkombo, who was March 2025, fired as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, thanked Mr Hichilema, who is UPND president, for giving him an opportunity to serve.





He also wished his replacement, Likando Mufalali well.



“Deeply grateful to His Excellency the President of Zambia, the UPND National Management Committee, and our entire UPND family for the opportunity to serve in this important responsibility for 9 years.





I also extend my sincere congratulations to my former Deputy, Honourable Likando Mufalali, on his appointment as UPND Chairperson for Elections and Campaign, and wish him every success,” Mr Nkombo wrote on his Facebook page yesterday, a day after his appointment was revoked.



There is also a trending letter in which Mr Nkombo wrote to the President to whom he pledged loyalty.





In the letter dated March 26, Mr Nkombo, alias Van Dam, thanked the President and the UPND National Management Committee(NMC) and the entire party leadership for the privilege he was given to serve in the NMC.





“Further, I thank you profusely. in particular, for the appointment to chair the committee since 2017.



“In my role as Chairperson. I may have missed the mark and may have had my own shortcomings in the execution of my duty. However, it has been a rare privilege and a humbling experience to serve at your kind behest. I remain indebted for your confidence in me to have served in this important portolio,” Mr Nkombo said.





“Finally, I wish to place on record my unequivocal pledge of allegiance in support of your distinguished leadership and the United Party for National Development,” he said.



(Mwebantu, Saturday, 28th March, 2026)