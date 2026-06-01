Gary Nkombo’s alleged attacker, reported him to Police claiming Nkombo assaulted him, and lost K20, 000 in the process.

Gary’s alleged attacker, reported him to Police claiming Nkombo assaulted him, and lost K20, 000 in the process.



READ FULL STATEMENT:

ASSAULT OCCASIONING ACTUAL BODILY HARM – MAZABUKA DISTRICT





The Zambia Police Service in Mazabuka District received two reports of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) at Mazabuka Police Station on May 20, 2026, at 11:25 hours. The incidents are alleged to have occurred on the same day at around 09:25 hours at Mazabuka Civic Centre in Mazabuka Town.





In the first report, Mr. Bilden Shaloba, aged 50, of Waterfalls area in Lusaka, alleged that he was assaulted by Mr. Garry Nkombo and his supporters. As a result of the alleged assault, he sustained a swollen left hand, back pain and general body pain. He further reported that, in the course of the incident, he lost K20,000.





In the second report, Mr. Emmanuel Mweemba, aged 36, of Nkabika Compound in Mazabuka, alleged that he was assaulted by Mr. Garry Nkombo and his supporters. He reportedly sustained a swollen right little finger and a swollen right arm after he was allegedly struck with unknown objects.





Brief facts are that on May 20, 2026, at around 09:25 hours, the two complainants went to Mazabuka Civic Centre to support Mr. Vincent Lilanda, who was filing nomination papers to contest the position of Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central Constituency under the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket. It is alleged that while there, Mr. Garry Nkombo and his supporters questioned their presence before allegedly assaulting the two complainants.





Following the reports, police instituted investigations into the matter. On May 29, 2026, Mr. Garry Nkombo was summoned through a call-out. On June 1, 2026, at 14:10 hours, he reported himself to Mazabuka Police Station, where a warn-and-caution statement was recorded.





He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. He has since been released on police bond.





Further updates will be provided in due course.



Issued by:

Moono Namalongo

Commanding Officer

Southern Province