Gary Nkombo’s Firing: A Political Move, Not a Corruption Issue- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Gary Nkombo’s Firing: A Political Move, Not a Corruption Issue



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The recent dismissal of Gary Nkombo from his ministerial position has been portrayed by UPND officials as a result of corruption allegations. However, this narrative is far from the truth. The reasons behind his removal are far more politically motivated than they are about corruption, as evidenced by the fact that other high-ranking officials with known corruption ties, such as Sylvia Masebo and Makozo Chikote, have not faced similar repercussions.





If corruption were truly the issue at hand, then the case of Sylvia Masebo, who was involved in the scandal surrounding the 61 containers of medicine found at a private residence, would have been a clear trigger for her dismissal. Similarly, Makozo Chikote, whose name has also been associated with corruption in various forms, should have faced the same fate as Nkombo if corruption was the real reason for his sacking. But this has not been the case, and the lack of action against them speaks volumes about the true motives behind Gary Nkombo’s removal.





Now, before anyone jumps to conclusions, let me clarify: I am not defending Gary Nkombo’s involvement in corruption activities, nor am I suggesting that he is innocent. It is possible that he may be entangled in issues of corruption, as many politicians are, but that is not the reason why he has been fired. The true reason lies much deeper, and it revolves around one simple fact: Gary Nkombo represents a threat to President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership and future aspirations.





Nkombo is not just a politician with influence; he is a force within the UPND who has garnered significant support from within the party. His rise in prominence, coupled with his ambition to become president, has unsettled many within the party, especially those who are in positions of power. What we are witnessing is not a fight against corruption, but a political maneuver to eliminate a rival who could potentially challenge the current president’s authority in the future





There are whispers within the UPND that many members of the party, including those who are close to the president, are concerned about Nkombo’s growing influence. He is seen as someone who could galvanize support within the party, especially from those who feel disenfranchised or who disagree with the current administration’s direction. But because of the president’s firm grip on power, many party members are too scared to openly voice their support for Nkombo.





In short, Gary Nkombo’s removal is less about corruption and more about power dynamics within the UPND. His sacking is a direct result of his potential threat to President Hakainde Hichilema’s political standing and the future trajectory of the party. As Nkombo aspires to be president, those who feel threatened by his ambition have sought to neutralize him in a move to solidify their own positions within the party.





The truth is clear: the UPND has failed to take similar action against other individuals with corruption allegations hanging over them because they are not seen as a threat to Hichilema’s leadership. However, Nkombo’s rising influence, his ambitions, and his support base within the party have made him a political liability for the current regime. Thus, the focus has shifted from addressing corruption to containing political threats.





In the end, this is not just about corruption; it is about preserving power. And if we are to be honest, the UPND’s actions regarding Gary Nkombo’s dismissal are a reflection of the power struggles that are inevitable in any political system, particularly when there are figures within the party who pose a challenge to the established leadership.