Gauteng High Court to hear Bester, Magudumana bid to halt Netflix documentary





The Gauteng High Court will today hear urgent applications by convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his partner, Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, to stop the release of Netflix’s Beauty and the Bester documentary, scheduled to premiere tomorrow, September 12.





The pair argue that the three-part series, which chronicles their 2022 prison escape and subsequent capture, is defamatory and could jeopardize their right to a fair trial.





Their legal teams are seeking an interdict, claiming the documentary would cause irreparable harm.





Netflix is opposing the bid, defending the production as being in the public interest and rooted in journalistic freedom.