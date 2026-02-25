📚 Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi Sparks Debate After Proposal To Introduce Swahili, Mandarin And Shona Languages In Schools To Boost Skills, Trade Opportunities And African Integration





Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has ignited nationwide discussion following remarks about expanding language learning in schools, with plans that could see learners exposed to Swahili, Mandarin and Shona alongside existing subjects.





The proposal is linked to government efforts to prepare young people for a changing global economy while also strengthening African unity and regional communication. Supporters say introducing Swahili could help South Africans connect with East Africa, Mandarin may open doors to trade and business opportunities with China, and Shona could improve social and cultural integration given the large Zimbabwean community living and working in South Africa.





Advocates argue that multilingual education can enhance employment prospects, tourism, cross-border trade and diplomatic relations, while also promoting cultural understanding among learners from different backgrounds.





However, the idea has sparked mixed reactions. Some parents and education stakeholders have welcomed the proposal as forward-thinking and practical, while others worry about curriculum overload, teacher shortages and whether schools already struggling with basic resources can successfully introduce new languages.





Education experts say any rollout would require proper planning, teacher training, learning materials and consultation with communities to ensure implementation does not disadvantage learners.





The discussion has now widened into a broader national conversation about the future of language education, the importance of African languages in schools and how South Africa can balance global competitiveness with local identity.





