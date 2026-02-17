Gavin Newsom BLASTS Donald Trump: “He’s in RETREAT and Getting Weaker by the Day!”





California Governor Gavin Newsom has launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump, claiming the once dominant political force is now “in retreat” and sinking fast in the polls.





In a fiery statement, Newsom declared that Trump is “historically unpopular” across the United States and struggling in every major approval category even on immigration, long considered his strongest issue.





According to Newsom, Trump is now “underwater” with voters and looking increasingly vulnerable. “He’s getting weaker,” the governor insisted, adding that the signs of political decline are becoming impossible to ignore.





The gloves are off and the 2028 battle lines are burning bright.